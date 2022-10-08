 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Davenport folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News