Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Davenport folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.