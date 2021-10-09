 Skip to main content
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

