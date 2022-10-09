Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Davenport. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
