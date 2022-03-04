Possibility of thunderstorms with damaging winds Saturday, and accumulating snow Monday

It’s March Madness this weekend — in terms of the weather.

Saturday brings a chance of a record high temperature, the possibility of thunderstorms, maybe some hail and a slight chance of a tornado if conditions are right.

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny and blustery with highs in the 40s, while a system moving through Monday could bring some accumulating snow.

“We’ve got something for everyone,” meteorologist Mike McClure of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Friday.

For Saturday, McClure said a couple of lines of storms are being anticipated. There will be rain showers before noon, but by mid to late afternoon there will be a chance of thunderstorms to go with those rain showers.

Those thunderstorms could pack winds of up to 60 mph, McClure said.

“The primary threat is damaging winds,” McClure said.

There is a low threat of tornadoes and hail, but, McClure said, there is still the possibility.

The record high temperature for March 5 is 69 degree set in 2009. That record could get broken Saturday if the area gets a little sunshine, McClure said.

These will be fast-moving storms, McClure said.

“That will cut down on the amounts," he said. "So most areas will average about a quarter-inch or less of rain. To get over that an area will need a few rounds of storms.

“Areas that get a localized thunderstorm could see as much as a quarter- to a half-inch of rain.

A second round of storms will come through about 7 p.m. and exit the area about 11 p.m. with a cold front behind it. Winds will start to come in from the west, and then the colder air hits.

The low Saturday night into Sunday is expected to be about 34 degrees.

The rain that does fall Saturday will likely run off as the frost depth is still 8 inches, McClure said.

Sunday is expected to be partly sunny, blustery with a high of 46.

By Sunday night another system will move through bringing the possibility of accumulating snow, McClure said. However, he added: “There’s still a lot of uncertainty with that system. Right now I think the areas south and east of the Quad-City area has the best chance for accumulating snow. That could change, though.”

