Q-C can expect above normal temps for most of the coming week

A bit of a warmup is in the offing for the Quad-Cities during the week, with daytime temperatures hovering above normal for most of the week, Meteorologist Andy Ervin of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Saturday.

“The good stuff moves in toward Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday and Friday,” Ervin said. “It’s not even that bad next weekend, so you’ll be able to say goodbye to some of the piles of snow out there.”

Today’s high is expected to reach 36 degrees, about 3 degrees above normal. But it is expected to be cloudy with a 20% chance of drizzle and snow from 3 to 5 p.m. and then a slight chance of snow after 5 p.m. A south wind will blow at 5-10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

During the nighttime hours, the wind will change to come out of the northwest. The overnight low will drop to about 10 degrees with a wind-chill factor of zero. There is a slight chance of freezing drizzle between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Monday’s high is expected to reach 25 degrees under sunny skies. That’s about 9 degrees below normal. The overnight low into Tuesday is expected to drop to 15 degrees under clear skies.

Tuesday’s high is expected to reach 40 degrees, about 6 degrees above normal, under sunny skies with an overnight low of 29 degrees.

Wednesday’s high is expected to reach 39 degrees, about 5 degrees above normal, under cloudy skies. The overnight low is expected to drop to about 22 degrees.

Thursday’s high is expected to reach 34 degrees, which is normal for this time of year, under sunny skies.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 39 degrees, about 4 degrees above normal, with sunny skies.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a high of 32 degrees under partly sunny skies.

Ervin said the middle part of January historically was the coldest time of the climatological year.

“It’s most likely the time when there will be snow on the ground and that arctic air has settled over the region,” he said. “Snow on the ground coupled with arctic air is the recipe for it to get really cold.”

Without snow cover, the arctic air has a harder time to make an impact, he said.

While what the Quad-Cities will get in terms of warmer than normal temperatures is welcome, especially since snow will be melted, the month of February is still part of the meteorological winter, Ervin said.

The area is getting a week off from winter, he said, but harsh winter weather “is still within the bounds of what’s possible for several more weeks.”

The National Weather Service, Davenport, will release the first spring flood forecast for the season Thursday.

Ervin said local rivers were running lower than normal.

The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15 at 7 p.m. Saturday was at 5.31 feet. Flood stage there is 15 feet.

The Rock River at Moline stood at 8.05 feet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Flood stage there is 12 feet.

Below-normal river levels reduces the chances of flooding and ice jams along the river. Still, the main inputs for spring flooding come from the snow melt in Minnesota and Wisconsin. It will be up to the hydrologists in Davenport and the National Weather Service’s North Central River Forecast Center in Chanhassen, Minn., to determine the chances for spring flooding in the Quad-Cities.

