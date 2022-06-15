Quad Cities buildings serve as cooling stations during heatwave

While a respite is on the horizon, the Quad-Cities is continuing to handle the excessive heat with cooling centers and closures.

Scott and Rock Island counties, as well as the surrounding areas, are under an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. National Weather Service Quad Cities indicated medium-to-high confidence in temperature peaks between 95-105 degrees with expected thunderstorms this evening. Isolated spots of hail and damaging winds are possible, as well as a few tornadoes.

Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 60s tonight and climb into the mid-80s later in the week.

Cooling centers in Scott and Rock Island counties are available for people seeking to escape the heat.

The Bettendorf community center, 2204 Grant St., is open noon-5 p.m. June 15-16 and the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, is open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The Blue Grass Public Safety Building, 606 W. Mayne St., is open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. June 15-22, and Riverdale City Hall, 110 Manor Drive, is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

East Moline's South Moline Township Center, 637 17th Ave., is open as a cooling center 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Various locations in Rock Island are open to the public during the heat, including:

Christian Care, 2209 3rd Ave.

Rock Island Township Hall, 2827 Seventh Ave., is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Rock Island County Senior Center, 2221 11th St., is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Project Now, 418 19th St., is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Rock Island County Health Department building is closed for the second day due to malfunctioning air conditioning units, according to a news release.

