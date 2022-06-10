Rain likely in eastern Iowa Friday; lingering rain and increasing temperatures for the weekend

The wettest part of the day will be the morning hours across Iowa, but there will be significantly more activity in the far eastern part of the state than the far western part. All showers may not come to an end until the evening hours in and around the Quad Cities. High temperatures will range from the low 70s in the east to the upper 70s in western Iowa.

Isolated showers and storms will be found across the state on Saturday, but many will likely stay dry. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to upper 80s.

The best chance of rain is looking like Saturday night, particularly after midnight in the northwestern part of Iowa. A few storms could produce wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

The activity from the night before will continue Sunday morning, though it will be falling apart. The afternoon hours will be largely dry and warmer. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s in many locations, but could top out around 90s in far western Iowa.

Friday's Forecast

Quad Cities

Showers and storms likely, especially in the morning

Mostly cloudy

High temperature: 70

Waterloo

Scattered showers and storms, especially in the morning

Mostly cloudy

High temperature: 75

Sioux City

Few showers in the morning

Partly cloudy

High temperature: 79

Friday Night's Forecast

Quad Cities

Few showers early

Partly cloudy

Low temperature: 56

Waterloo

Few showers

Partly cloudy

Low temperature: 58

Sioux City

Few showers late

Partly cloudy

Low temperature: 60

Saturday's Forecast

Quad Cities

Few showers and storms in the afternoon

Partly cloudy

High temperature: 78

Waterloo

Isolated showers and storms, especially in the afternoon

Partly cloudy

High temperature: 77

Sioux City

Isolated showers and storms

Partly cloudy and breezy, gusts around 20 mph

High temperature: 87

Saturday Night's Forecast

Quad Cities

Isolated showers and storms

Partly cloudy

Low temperature: 66

Waterloo

Scattered showers and storms

Mostly cloudy

Low temperature: 65

Sioux City

Isolated showers and storms, especially late

Partly cloudy

Low temperature: 66

Sunday's Forecast

Quad Cities

Isolated showers and storms, especially in the morning

Partly cloudy

High temperature: 85

Waterloo

Isolated showers and storms, especially in the morning

Partly cloudy

High temperature: 85

Sioux City

Isolated showers and storms, especially in the morning

Partly cloudy and breezy, gusts around 20 mph

High temperature: 90

