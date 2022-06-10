 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Rain likely in eastern Iowa Friday; lingering rain and increasing temperatures for the weekend

Storm cloud

The wettest part of the day will be the morning hours across Iowa, but there will be significantly more activity in the far eastern part of the state than the far western part. All showers may not come to an end until the evening hours in and around the Quad Cities. High temperatures will range from the low 70s in the east to the upper 70s in western Iowa.

Isolated showers and storms will be found across the state on Saturday, but many will likely stay dry. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to upper 80s.

The best chance of rain is looking like Saturday night, particularly after midnight in the northwestern part of Iowa. A few storms could produce wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

The activity from the night before will continue Sunday morning, though it will be falling apart. The afternoon hours will be largely dry and warmer. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s in many locations, but could top out around 90s in far western Iowa.

While dodging showers and storms this weekend, give the latest episode of our "Across the Sky" weather podcast a listen! It's a fun topic this week as we dive into the Bible to find the stories where weather played a key role.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Friday's Forecast

Quad Cities

  • Showers and storms likely, especially in the morning
  • Mostly cloudy
  • High temperature: 70

Waterloo

  • Scattered showers and storms, especially in the morning
  • Mostly cloudy
  • High temperature: 75

Sioux City

  • Few showers in the morning
  • Partly cloudy
  • High temperature: 79

Friday Night's Forecast

Quad Cities

  • Few showers early
  • Partly cloudy
  • Low temperature: 56

Waterloo

  • Few showers
  • Partly cloudy
  • Low temperature: 58

Sioux City

  • Few showers late
  • Partly cloudy
  • Low temperature: 60

Saturday's Forecast

Quad Cities

  • Few showers and storms in the afternoon
  • Partly cloudy
  • High temperature: 78

Waterloo

  • Isolated showers and storms, especially in the afternoon
  • Partly cloudy
  • High temperature: 77

Sioux City

  • Isolated showers and storms
  • Partly cloudy and breezy, gusts around 20 mph
  • High temperature: 87

Saturday Night's Forecast

Quad Cities

  • Isolated showers and storms
  • Partly cloudy
  • Low temperature: 66

Waterloo

  • Scattered showers and storms
  • Mostly cloudy
  • Low temperature: 65

Sioux City

  • Isolated showers and storms, especially late
  • Partly cloudy
  • Low temperature: 66

Sunday's Forecast

Quad Cities

  • Isolated showers and storms, especially in the morning
  • Partly cloudy
  • High temperature: 85

Waterloo

  • Isolated showers and storms, especially in the morning
  • Partly cloudy
  • High temperature: 85

Sioux City

  • Isolated showers and storms, especially in the morning
  • Partly cloudy and breezy, gusts around 20 mph
  • High temperature: 90

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

