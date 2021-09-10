Davenport's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 73-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. It should…
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67…
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Models are sugges…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fai…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 th…
This evening in Davenport: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Tuesday. The forecast …
This evening's outlook for Davenport: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a very hot d…