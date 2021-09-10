 Skip to main content
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 73-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

