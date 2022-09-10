Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 87% chance of rain. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.