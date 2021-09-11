Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. It should…
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fai…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a per…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 th…
This evening's outlook for Davenport: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a very hot d…
This evening in Davenport: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Tuesday. The forecast …