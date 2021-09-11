 Skip to main content
Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

