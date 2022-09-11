Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
