Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

