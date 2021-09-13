Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a per…
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fai…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 th…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67…
Davenport's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will b…