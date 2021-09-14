Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Wednesday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
