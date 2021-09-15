Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
