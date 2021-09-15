 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News