Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.