Davenport's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
