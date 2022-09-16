Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.