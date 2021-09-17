For the drive home in Davenport: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
