 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News