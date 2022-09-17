Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.