Davenport's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Monday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
