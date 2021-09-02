Davenport's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
