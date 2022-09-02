Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Mostly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Saturday. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.