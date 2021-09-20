For the drive home in Davenport: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 deg…
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should be a fa…
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.