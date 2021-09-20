Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

 Skip to main content
For the drive home in Davenport: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

