Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.