Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

Local Weather

