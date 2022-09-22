 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News