This evening in Davenport: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
