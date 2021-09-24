Davenport's evening forecast: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Davenport will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. 45 degrees is today's l…
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
For the drive home in Davenport: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for heavy r…