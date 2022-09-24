Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weather prognosticators in the 231st edition of America’s oldest almanac are predicting a colder than normal winter in the Heartland.
Below normal temperatures for the first day of fall Thursday. Dry as well, but rain will already be coming back for Friday. The latest on the timing and expected temperatures in our weather update.
Not only will we see temperatures reach the low 90s today, it's going to be humid as well. Find out how hot it's going to feel and get the latest info on Wednesday's cold front in our weather update.
After record breaking heat Tuesday, temps will be much lower today. Showers and storms will be around as well. Track the rain and see how much cooler it will get for Thursday in our latest forecast.
Storms have exited the area and it's looking like a nice Monday. A warm front arrives tonight though. Find out what rain chances are looking like and how hot it will get on Tuesday here.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degre…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Toda…
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a per…