For the drive home in Davenport: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
