Davenport's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
