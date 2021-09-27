Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix …
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
Davenport will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. 45 degrees is today's l…
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a p…