Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Davenport. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.