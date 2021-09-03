For the drive home in Davenport: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Today's forecast b…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mi…
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
For the drive home in Davenport: Mostly clear. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a very hot day t…
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. …
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
For the drive home in Davenport: Mostly clear. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…