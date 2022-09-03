Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
As a cold front works over us this afternoon, scattered showers and storms are expected. A couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Full details on the timing and threats in our latest forecast.
Storms have cleared the Quad Cities for now, but off and on showers and storms are expected through the early evening hours. The chance for severe storms is small, but not zero.
Sunny skies with above normal temperatures today. The warming trend will continue on Thursday. Find out how warm it will get and when there's a chance for showers and storms in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will continue to rise today. More cloud cover around as well and a chance for showers is coming back for tomorrow. See how Friday evening plans are looking in our latest forecast.
Dry during the day Friday, but rain chances begin tonight and will increase for Saturday as our next cold front moves in. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
