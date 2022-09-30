Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
According to poweroutage.us, more than 272,000 were without power in Florida Tuesday morning, compared to more than 342,000 in the dark in Puerto Rico.
Weather prognosticators in the 231st edition of America’s oldest almanac are predicting a colder than normal winter in the Heartland.
With another cold front moving in, temperatures are going down even more today and tonight. Will it be even colder Wednesday? Find out this and when rain chances will return in our updated forecast.
Cold start Wednesday with frost in spots. Temperatures will stay below normal this afternoon. How cold will Wednesday night be? Find out in our latest forecast.
It's back to normal temperatures today in the Quad Cities area. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Another morning with patchy frost, but Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday afternoon. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…