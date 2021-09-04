 Skip to main content
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Mainly clear. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

