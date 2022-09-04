Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Davenport. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front works over us this afternoon, scattered showers and storms are expected. A couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Full details on the timing and threats in our latest forecast.
Storms have cleared the Quad Cities for now, but off and on showers and storms are expected through the early evening hours. The chance for severe storms is small, but not zero.
Sunny skies with above normal temperatures today. The warming trend will continue on Thursday. Find out how warm it will get and when there's a chance for showers and storms in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will continue to rise today. More cloud cover around as well and a chance for showers is coming back for tomorrow. See how Friday evening plans are looking in our latest forecast.
Dry during the day Friday, but rain chances begin tonight and will increase for Saturday as our next cold front moves in. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
The Davenport area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Don't leave th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. It…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Davenport. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expe…