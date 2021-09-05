This evening's outlook for Davenport: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of …
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Models are sugges…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mi…
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. It should…
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Today's forecast b…
For the drive home in Davenport: Mostly clear. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a very hot day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…