This evening in Davenport: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
