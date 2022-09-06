Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.