This evening in Davenport: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Thursday. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will continue to rise today. More cloud cover around as well and a chance for showers is coming back for tomorrow. See how Friday evening plans are looking in our latest forecast.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday for much of the area. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school. Find out what's expected for the rest of the day here.
Dry during the day Friday, but rain chances begin tonight and will increase for Saturday as our next cold front moves in. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
Fog around once again this morning, but it will all be gone by 9:30 a.m. Temperatures on the rise for Thursday. See how warm it will get and find out when rain will return in our latest forecast.
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degree…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Davenport. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…