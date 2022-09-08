Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Clear. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.