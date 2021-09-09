 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News