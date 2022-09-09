This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
