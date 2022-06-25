 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Rock Island and Mercer counties

6:35 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for southern Rock Island and Mercer counties until 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Heavy rain, lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph, and up to quarter size hail are expected. The Quad Cities are currently not included in the warning, but heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds are still expected. Remain indoors until these storms pass.

This story will be updated with additional information.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

