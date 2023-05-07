The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued severe weather threats for the Quad-Cities and surrounding areas from the afternoon into evening on Sunday, May 7. Image via the NWS Quad-Cities Weather Forecast Office.
Driftwood piles up along the water covered street at 41st street and Rover Drive in Moline on Saturday.
Shaniee White of Moline and Ellen Neely of Rock Island watch the receding floodwaters in the parking lot at Western Illinois University in Moline on Saturday.
Flood debris piles up on 34th Street and River Drive in front of Western Illinois University Saturday in Moline.
Wilson reports many locations as, "falling out" of Major Flood risk by the end of the weekend, though rainfall over the next few days could extend the recession timeline from current estimates, likely only by 12 to 24 hours.
As the flood crest has moved south on the Mississippi River, backwater conditions on streams, creeks and rivers have began to recede. Due to predicted rainfall, some rises are expected, but none above the action stage.
