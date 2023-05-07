The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued severe weather threats for the Quad-Cities and surrounding areas this evening and overnight.

Severe storms are likely to hit after 7 p.m.

Risks include heavy rain — up to two inches — and large hail; strong, damaging winds and possible tornadoes.

The NWS Quad Cities team advises individuals to keep up with the latest local forecasts and use multiple methods to receive weather warnings.

Matt Wilson, a NWS Quad Cities senior service hydrologist, reports that the Mississippi River spring flood risk is still well above normal and near normal for tributaries.

Flood crests have reached Gregory Landing, Mo., with recessions moving along quickly.

Wilson reports many locations as, "falling out" of Major Flood risk by the end of the weekend, though rainfall over the next few days could extend the recession timeline from current estimates, likely only by 12 to 24 hours.

As the flood crest has moved south on the Mississippi River, backwater conditions on streams, creeks and rivers have began to recede. Due to predicted rainfall, some rises are expected, but none above the action stage.

This story is developing.

Photos: Severe storms damage Quad-Cities homes, businesses