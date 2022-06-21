Severe weather threat ends for the Quad Cities; much cooler for Wednesday

10:15 p.m. Update: An area of light rain is currently working over the Quad Cities, but all storms have pushed off to the east and no additional severe weather is expected tonight. Isolated showers will still be possible through the early morning hours Wednesday, but completely dry conditions are expected by 9 a.m. Our next rain chance doesn't look to return until late Thursday night into Friday.

Wednesday will be much cooler than Tuesday thanks to the cold front that just passed over us. We'll start the day around 70 degrees, but only warm up to around 86 in the afternoon. In addition to the cooler temperatures, the humidity will be much lower Wednesday than today.

9:40 p.m. Update: The severe thunderstorm warning for the Quad Cities has expired. The storm that was located over Scott County just scraped Davenport and Bettendorf and now pushes off to the east. A wind gust of 50 mph was recorded at the Davenport Municipal Airport. Trees have been reported down in Park View and Long Grove where winds are estimated to have reached 60 mph. Tree branches have also been reported down in Le Claire.

9:10 p.m. Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Quad Cities until 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to dime size hail are expected. Remain indoors until this storm passes.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

