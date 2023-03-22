Meteorologists are forecasting seasonable late-March weather with a chance of snow sneaking into the Quad-Cities' weekend.
Storms from Wednesday night could continue into Thursday morning, alongside a 60% chance of rain and highs in the mid-40s. Clouds will remain into the night with low temperatures in the lower 30s.
Friday's forecast is mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain in the afternoon and likely returning Friday night. Temperatures are expected to top out around 50 degrees with evening lows in the mid 30s.
Meteorologist Peter Speck projects a chance of snow Friday night into Saturday, though amounts are unknown at this time.
Saturday's forecast continues this week's seasonable trends with another chance of rain and highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures could reach into the lower 30s Saturday night.
Those hoping to soak in some vitamin D could catch a break Sunday with a partly sunny forecast and highs in the lower 50s. Rain could return Sunday night with lows in the mid 30s.
Moving forward into April, Speck said, below-normal temperatures are slightly favored to hit the Quad-City area.
"Normal temperatures for late March into early April are generally in the 50s and lows in the 30s," he said Wednesday afternoon. "So, it's likely going to be cooler than that here ... as we head into April."