Meteorologists are forecasting seasonable late-March weather with a chance of snow sneaking into the Quad-Cities' weekend.

Storms from Wednesday night could continue into Thursday morning, alongside a 60% chance of rain and highs in the mid-40s. Clouds will remain into the night with low temperatures in the lower 30s.

Friday's forecast is mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain in the afternoon and likely returning Friday night. Temperatures are expected to top out around 50 degrees with evening lows in the mid 30s.

Meteorologist Peter Speck projects a chance of snow Friday night into Saturday, though amounts are unknown at this time.

Saturday's forecast continues this week's seasonable trends with another chance of rain and highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures could reach into the lower 30s Saturday night.

Those hoping to soak in some vitamin D could catch a break Sunday with a partly sunny forecast and highs in the lower 50s. Rain could return Sunday night with lows in the mid 30s.

Moving forward into April, Speck said, below-normal temperatures are slightly favored to hit the Quad-City area.

"Normal temperatures for late March into early April are generally in the 50s and lows in the 30s," he said Wednesday afternoon. "So, it's likely going to be cooler than that here ... as we head into April."

Notable weather events from the year you were born Notable weather events since 1930 1930: Washington D.C. heatwave 1931: Yangtze River flood 1932: Southeast tornado outbreak 1933: The Great Black Blizzard 1934: One of the hottest years on record 1935: Black Sunday 1936: Coldest winter in North Dakota history 1937: The Ohio River flood 1938: The Great Long Island/New England Hurricane 1939: El Cordonazo 1940: Armistice Day blizzard 1941: A 'hurricane' in the Great Lakes 1942: Palm Sunday storm 1943: The Black Hills temperature rise and fall 1944: A break in the summer storm 1945: Deadly October gales 1946: The Tampa Bay hurricane 1947: The Great Blizzard of 1947 1948: Gloomy summer weather for the London Summer Olympics 1949: The Blizzard of 1949 1950: Hurricane Baker 1951: Hurricane Charlie 1952: London's Great Smog 1953: Hurricane Barbara 1954: Hurricane Hazel 1955: Tahoe's storm of the century 1956: Hurricane Flossy 1957: Hurricane Audrey 1958: The six-and-a-half-foot snowstorm of 1958 1959: The Manzanillo Hurricane 1960: The Great Blizzard of 1960 1961: Hurricane Carla 1962: The Ash Wednesday storm 1963: New Year's Eve snowstorm 1964: The Rameswaram cyclone 1965: Palm Sunday tornado outbreak 1966: The Blizzard of 1966 1967: The Chicago Blizzard of 1967 1968: Hurricane Low Q 1969: Hurricane Camille 1970: The Bhola Cyclone 1971: Quebec's storm of the century 1972: Rapid temperature spike in Loma, MT 1973: The Great Southeastern Snowstorm 1974: The Sygna Storm 1975: The Super Bowl Blizzard 1976: Britain's worst drought 1977: Blizzard of '77 1978: The Great Blizzard of 1978 1979: Hurricane Frederic 1980: The Western Wisconsin Derecho 1981: The Friday the 13th windstorm 1982: The Love Creek mudslide 1983: The Los Angeles tornado 1984: Lightning sets fire to York Minster 1985: Hurricane Gloria 1986: Deadly hailstones hit Bangladesh 1987: The Great Storm of 1987 1988: 20-foot waves hit Redondo Beach 1989: Hurricane Hugo 1990: Burns Day Storm 1991: Lightning kills fan at U.S. Open 1992: A monster nor'easter hits New Jersey 1993: Superstorm '93 1994: The South Canyon fire 1995: Queen Elizabeth II hit by giant rogue wave 1996: Heavy snow along the Central Gulf Coast 1997: Hurricane Danny 1998: Northeast ice storm 1999: Bridge Creek-Moore Tornado 2000: Hurricane Keith 2001: Deadly floods in Algeria 2002: New Year snow 2003: Hail falls in Los Angeles 2004: Hurricane Catarina 2005: Hurricane Katrina 2006: British Columbia windstorm 2007: Millers Ferry Tornado 2008: Super Tuesday Tornado Outbreak 2009: Hurricane Ida 2010: Snowmageddon 2011: Super Outbreak 2012: Hurricane Sandy 2013: Typhoon Haiyan 2014: Bomb cyclone hits the Bering Sea 2015: Oriental Star Ferry capsizes 2016: Hurricane Matthew 2017: Hurricane Harvey 2018: Tsunami hits Sunda Strait 2019: Flooding across the Midwest 2020: Super Typhoon Goni 2021: Cold Snap 2022: Arctic Bomb Cyclone