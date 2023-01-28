Snow peaking across Iowa this morning; see how much more will fall here

Widespread light to moderate snow across the northeastern half of Iowa Saturday morning with heavy snow in spots. Find out how long the snow will stick around and how much more is expected in our latest forecast video.
Tags
- Weather
- Midwest-weather
- Weather-forecast
- Matt Holiner
- Chief Meteorologist
- Forecast
- Iowa
- Davenport
- Moline
- Quad Cities
- Muscatine
- Conditions
- Commute
- Meteorologist
- Temperatures
- Temperature
- Timing
- Location
- Wind
- Winds
- Change
- Changes
- Changing
- Midwest
- Clouds
- Outlook
- Update
- Details
- Information
- Meteorology
- January
- Bettendorf
- Rock Island
- East Moline
- Eastern Iowa
- Western Illinois
- Cloud Cover
- Chance
- Precipitation
- Winter
- Snow
- Showers
- Flurries
- Gusts
- Breezy
- Feels Like
- Wind Chill
- Chilly
- Cold
- Low Pressure
- Cold Front
- Wintry
- Travel
- Roads
- Visibility
- Rain
- Mix
- Windy
- Snowy
- Heavy
- Winter Storm
- Storm
- Snowfall
- Totals
- Accumulation
- Amounts
- Warning
- Advisory
- Winter Weather
- Sioux City
- Denison
- Mason City
- Waterloo
- Western Iowa
- Central Iowa
- Weekend
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Matt Holiner
Chief Meteorologist
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today