Stormy Monday ahead

Thunderstorms are likely across the outlook area today through this evening.
There is a low potential for severe thunderstorms, especially along a warm front that will extend across northwest Illinois in the afternoon.
The main severe weather threats will be damaging wind and isolated tornadoes. Heavy rainfall will also be possible with thunderstorms over the entire outlook area today.
This may lead to minor urban flooding.
MONDAY:Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m.. High near 77. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
MONDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 4 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
TUESDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers before 7 a.m.. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
-- NWS Forecast Office Quad Cities, IA/IL